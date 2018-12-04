Redford police launch investigation after body found Tuesday morning in park

On Tuesday Redford Township police launched an investigation after the body of a dead man was found at Claude Allison Park.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police launched an investigation Tuesday after the body of a man was found at Claude Allison Park.

Police were dispatched to the scene at around 8 a.m. after receiving reports about a dead body. After arriving at the scene, police discovered the body of an older man.

Police have not disclosed the man's identity. There are no signs of trauma to the man's body.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call the Redford Township Detective Bureau at 313-387-2571.

