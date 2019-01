Correanna Turek-Cogswell was last seen Saturday on Pomona Drive at around 4 a.m.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford police are searching for a missing 16-year-old runaway.

The missing teen has been described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information call Redford police.