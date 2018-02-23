Redford police seek assistance in identifying man wanted in connection to home invasion

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a home invasion on Feb. 13.

According to authorities, the break-in occurred early in the morning at a residence on Denby Street, north of 6 Mile Road.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call the Redford Township Police Department by phone at 313-387-2574 or to send a private Facebook message.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.