Redford police witness sexual activity between 17-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy, officials say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a Redford police officer witnessed sexual activity between him and a 3-year-old boy, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Lola and Garfield roads in Redford Township.

An officer witnessed sexual activity between the two boys and took the 17-year-old into custody, police said.

The two boys know each other, officials said. Police said they don't believe this was a random act, so there is no threat to the public.

Officials took the 3-year-old boy to a nearby hospital for an examination. He had no physical injuries and was turned over to his father, police said.

Redford detectives are investigating the case. They're waiting for a warrant request from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

