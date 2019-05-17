Redford Township mobile home park residents in danger of water shut-offs despite paying rent

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents of a Redford Township mobile home park are in danger of having their water shut off despite paying rent on time.

The township said the new owner of Longs Mobile Home Park on Plymouth Road took over last year, then stopped paying the water bill. A payment hasn't been received since November 2018.

"We're being promised a check in 24 hours, and it's been 24 hours and we still don't have a check," said Lily Cavanagh, the township treasurer.

Residents are scrambling, filling buckets and stocking up on water after the shut-off notice appeared on the park's front office door.

"They've cashed my rent check, but obviously, they're not paying the bills," resident Andrew McGowan said.

All 51 units are at risk of having their water turned off if the bill isn't paid.

