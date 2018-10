REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are looking for a missing 72-year-old Alzheimer's patient.

Ephriom Calvert was last seen in the area of 6 Mile Road and Beech Road.

He was described as 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds. Police do not know what he was wearing.

They said he has been known to frequent gas stations at the Glenhurst Golf Course.

If you have any information, contact Redford police at 313-387-2551.



