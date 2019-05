WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police officers from the Redford Township Police Department visited Washington D.C. during National Police Week.

Redford Township police Chief Nick Lentine was joined by Lt. Rich Cory and officers John Burris and Dustin Nelson, representing the Michigan police department as they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

You can watch the ceremony below.

