Redford Township police say men impersonating officers approached woman, checked her ID

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police said two men claiming to be police officers approached a walking woman and checked her ID Thursday morning.

Police said the woman was walking near Plymouth Road and Hemingway when a man in a newer model, silver Ford Explorer and a man in a newer model, blue Ford Explorer approached her and said they were police. They checked her ID and returned it to her before leaving.

The men weren't wearing anything police-related, didn't have badges and didn't say what department they were from.

The men are described as white. They were about 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall, police said.

Police said all officers, even those who are in unmarked vehicles and plainclothes officers, will have a badge.

If you believe someone is not a real police officer, call 911 and dispatchers can help confirm if the person is really an officer.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.