Redford Township police say young girl on bicycle might have been followed by van driver

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Redford Township said a young girl might have been followed by a driver in a van.

The girl was riding a bicycle around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Plymouth Road and Fenton Avenue when a silver, early 2000s Ford Windstar approached her, police said.

When the girl entered a store, the driver parked in the parking lot, police said. He didn't make any statements to the girl, but a passerby noticed him and approached the van.

The man immediately fled the parking lot when the passerby approached him, police said. He is described as a clean-shaven black man in his 50s.

