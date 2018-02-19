Redford Township police search for 17-year-old girl

REDFORD TWP., Mich. - Redford Township police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday evening.

Police said Elizabeth Michelle Mays last said she was at the Oakland Mall. Mays may be with friends in the area around Six Mile Road and Stout Street.

Mays has not taken her medication since Saturday, police said.

Mays is described by police as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds with brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, army-colored leggings and a black bomber jacket.

Anyone who has seen Mays is asked to call Redford Township police.

