Redford Township police seek help locating missing 12-year-old boy

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Ceaser Slaughter is described as black, 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 98 pounds and as having short black hair with a red spot in front.

He was last seen Tuesday wearing a school uniform; white shirt, blue pants, brown shoes and a gray jacket in the area of 11686 Appleton, Washington Parks Academy at 4 p.m.

Police have not provided any other information and have not released a photo.

If you have information call 911 or contact the Redford police at 313-387-2551.

