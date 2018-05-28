Redford Township residents dealing with power outage during heat wave

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A power outage is making the Memorial Day heat wave more unbearable for residents in Redford Township.

Lawrence Parchman spent most of the Memorial Day outside on the porch with his family, but he said it wasn’t by choice.

“I would say if it’s 80-85, then it’ll be 90, close to 100 inside the house,” Parchman said.

Parchman said it’s been that way for most of the weekend for hundreds of people in Redford Township.

On Friday, the power went out, but came back on. Then, on Sunday afternoon, it went off again.

“At that time, we suspected it would probably be back on sooner,” Parchman said.

Sunday afternoon turned into Sunday evening, which turned into Monday morning and afternoon.

Dale Fritter lives just a few doors down and is also feeling the need for some cool air.

“It’s hot," Fritter said. "It’s humid. You can’t use any fans right now, so that makes it rough."

The lack of power didn't stop a "Make A Wish" party from taking place around the corner. The meat was on the grill with the trimmings on the side, but the participants had to be creative.

"Everything is on the grill," an organizer said. "We can’t use the stove. Everything is on ice, and we've got some extension cords going to the generator.”

Meanwhile, neighbors in Redford Township are hoping they’ll be able to beat the heat wave soon when the air conditioning returns.

