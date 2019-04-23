Redford Township woman charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill husband for life insurance

A Redford Township woman is facing charges in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband.

Kersten Nicole Evans, 40, is accused of attempting hire a hitman to murder her 63-year-old husband to collect on his life insurance.

Investigators said Evans wanted to kill her husband to collect on his $440,000 life insurance policy. She was in the process of saving $10,000 to have him murdered.

In late February, investigators said Evans met with the alleged hitman at a McDonald's at 5 Mile Road and Telegraph Road.

Investigators said Evans had multiple meetings with the alleged hitman.

According to documents, an informant facing unrelated charges helped investigators with the case, offering recorded conversations, dates and times.

Evans is charged with soliciting another person to commit a crime of violence and using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot. She will be arraigned on charges Tuesday afternoon.

