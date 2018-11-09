Redford Union High School dismissed, MacGowan Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat

Two schools were evacuated in Redford Township due to a bomb threat, officials said. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A high school was dismissed early and an elementary school was evacuated Friday due to an anonymous bomb threat, according to Redford Union Schools.

Redford Union High School and MacGowan Elementary School were evacuated around 12:45 p.m. Friday due to an anonymous bomb threat called in to the high school, officials said.

All Redford Union High School students were dismissed for the day.

MacGowan Elementary School students were evacuated to Beech Elementary School. Parents who can pick up their children are asked to do so at 1 p.m. at Beech Elementary, which is located at 19990 Beech Daly Road.

Children who aren't picked up by their parents will be dismissed from Beech Elementary at their normal 3:15 p.m. dismissal time, officials said.

Beech Elementary School students who ride the bus might have a delay in their afternoon dismissal, officials said.

