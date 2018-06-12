Relative of Ypsilanti Township man with history of child sex assaults horrified by his parole

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A relative of a convicted child molester accused of violating his parole by downloading child pornography spoke with Local 4 and said she didn't know the man was out of prison and couldn't believe it when she saw him on TV.

Patrick Sherill-Mix is the man facing charges for violating his parole. A woman, who we will call "Lyn," said she was adopted and discovered about 13 years ago that Sherill-Mix was her biological relative. He was 18 when he wound up in foster care, so Lyn took him in with her family.

"I can get him a job, and I can help him out," Lyn said. "Ms. Do-Gooder. I can try to pay it forward for somebody to have an opportunity, so I brought him in."

Lyn said her family paid dearly for her kindness, as Sherill-Mix repeatedly molested her daughter.

"(We told her), 'Count on your hands how many times he touched you,'" Lyn said. "She kept holding up fives. I said, 'Just that many?' She said, 'No mama.' She just kept waving 10s."

When Sherill-Mix's face showed up on Local 4 while Lyn was watching Monday, she said she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I just screamed as loud as I could," Lyn said. "A blood-curdling, 'No.' He's not been allowed to be freed to harm another child. My daughter was 5, right at her sixth birthday."

Lyn told Local 4 she'd been assured by a judge that he would mark Sherill-Mix a predator, which she took to mean he'd do his full 30 years for a guilty plea. But that didn't happen.

"I had not been notified that he was getting out," Lyn said. "No parole hearing, no nothing."

The Michigan Department of Corrections said there is a system through which victims can get notifications about parole for inmates such as Sherill-Mix, but the victims have to sign up online.

As for the notion of predator demarcations by a judge, the MDOC said there's nothing in its system that uses that language or that the language changes an inmate's treatment.

