Remains identified as missing woman in Detroit suspected serial killer investigation

DETROIT - There's a major new development in Detroit's suspected serial killer investigation -- Local 4 has learned remains found on the city's west side have been identified as missing woman Deborah Reynolds.

Reynolds' family has long feared she was a victim in the suspected serial killer case.

Her remains were found in December in a home on Annin Street, just off Woodward Avenue. After months of testing, Reynolds' family received a call they have been dreading.

Reynolds went missing in August 2018 and her family has been in agony with no word about where she could be. The family's attorney said the family is now planning a memorial for Reynolds after getting that phone call.

"They received notification from the Detroit Police Department on Friday," attorney Todd Perkins said. "They were brought down and told that the remains, human remains, did belong to Deborah Reynolds. It is a very tough time for the family."

The news is significant because the last person Reynolds was seen with was suspected serial killer Deangelo Martin.

Reynolds had a run-in with police in Ferndale in September. Police dashcam footage shows Reynolds being detained outside a 7-Eleven in Ferndale. Martin was also detained at the location.

Ferndale police dropped the pair off at a gas station in Detroit, not far from the vacant home where Reynolds' remains were found.

"This is not over. They are still going to fight for their sister," Perkins said. "That's their cause now in remembering their sister, to fight for those who may not have a voice."

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sunday night that the remains have been identified as Reynolds, but the cause of death has yet to have been determined. Martin is not charged in her case as more investigation needs to be done.

The remains have not yet been released to the family as that cause of death remains in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

