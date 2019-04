YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The remains of puppies and adult dogs were found in several trash bags along the side of the road in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.

The discoveries were made April 23 and 24 at McGregor and Coolidge roads while the Community Work Program was picking up trash, police said.

An animal cruelty investigation is underway, according to authorities.

