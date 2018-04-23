Remotely operated vehicle deployed to survey Straits of Mackinac underwater cables

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - The American Transmission Company deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle Sunday to better assess damage to the affected American Transmission Co. utility cables in the Straits of Mackinac.

The remote operating vehicle, or ROV, will obtain underwater, visual images of the cables and the images obtained will provide the Unified Command with the information needed to determine how best to deal with the damage.

Under the oversight of the Unified Command, the ATC continues to extract mineral oil from two damaged cables in the Straits of Mackinac.

