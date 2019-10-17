Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at age 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has died at the age 68.

Cummings' office says he died due to complications from longstanding health challenges.

He recently made headlines after attacks from President Trump on his personal life and his Baltimore, Maryland jurisdiction.

Cummings was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, in his role as House Oversight Committee Chairman. He was appointed committee chair on Jan. 3.

Cummings has represented Maryland's 7th district since April 16, 1996.

