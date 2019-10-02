Rep. Rashida Tlaib dodges questions on ethics complaint, campaign T-shirts

DETROIT - U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib was at a town hall on Detroit's west side Tuesday night and she talked about everything except the two things that have put her in the headlines over the last few days.

The first topic she didn't mention was the T-shirt her campaign is selling. It reads "Impeach the MF," a throwback to Tlaib's first day in office when she uttered that line. It hasn't been received particularly well by many of her colleagues.

The second issue is the House Ethics probe surrounding monies she paid herself from her campaign. The congresswoman dodged Local 4 when crews attempted to ask her questions after the town hall.

Her communications director passed along a written statement, which reads, in part, "Rep. Tlaib has cooperated completely with the committee to resolve the referral."

The ethics complaint concerns not only the amount Tlaib paid herself from her campaign, but also the timing of the payments. It is not illegal for candidates to pay themselves from funds raised, but those payments are supposed to stop once the election is over.

The question Local 4 wanted to ask Tlaib was whether she paid herself after the election, as campaign finance reports suggest she did.