Repairs underway after water main break, Shelby Township police say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Repairs are underway after a water main break Sunday afternoon, Shelby Township police said.

It was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn and Ryan roads.

Police said the area mostly affected is reported to be in the subdivision northeast of the intersection, concentrated around the streets of Roland, Winthrop and Laird.

Contractors are at the scene addressing the problem, police said.

Water will be shut off in the area while repairs are done, police said. It's unknown how long the repair will take.

