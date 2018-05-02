Report: 1 in 7 Highland Park children has elevated levels of lead

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - One in seven children in Highland Park had elevated levels of lead in their blood as recently as 2016, according to a study from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

It's the worst rate in Michigan, and the problem is likely within the homes where children live.

The latest lead study raises many concerns, specifically for children who play and live in the neighborhoods in Highland Park.

There is evidence of urban decay around Highland Park, and in the middle of the poverty are young boys and girls who call the community home.

According to state findings, elevated blood levels were found in 14 percent of children tested in Highland Park.

"It's not just a survey," resident John Valentine said. "Something should be done about it because we don't want another Flint."

Unlike in the Flint water crisis, the high levels of lead in children from Highland Park have nothing to do with water. The older homes where many of the children live are a key contributing factor due to lead paint.

"I lived in a building where we were having that problem," resident Tracey McAlister said. "The landlord came and he solved it. It's up to the people to complain about it, fight and get to the bottom of it."

While the data is important, many people are left wondering what will be done with the troubling information.

"I like to know what Lansing or Highland Park is going to do about it," Valentine said. "It needs to be addressed immediately."

Highland Park officials said the mayor is reviewing the study, which was released Wednesday, and expects to comment on how to combat the problem by the end of the week.

