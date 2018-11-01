Report details harassment allegations against former Michigan State University alumni director

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The head of Michigan State University's Alumni Association stepped down in July after a complaint was filed with the office that investigates discrimination, harassment and other policy violations.

A complaint was filed Feb. 9 against Scott Westerman with Michigan State's Title IX Office for Institutional Equity. Westerman ran the alumni group since 2010.

A recently released report from Michigan State University details the investigation. The final report into a claim by a former student found Westerman engaged in severe, persistent and pervasive unwanted sexual behavior.

The woman making the complaint offered up text messages, receipts and witnesses to back up her story. The allegations date back to 2010.

The findings in the report show a man in position of authority at the university coming onto a student under the guise of mentorship.

He sent her articles on good sex and good relationships. He started telling her he loved her and signed off on his communications with her with "LYMNW," which is short for love you no matter what. The report said she was expected to respond in kind.

The investigation details there were frequent dinners, and she wsa added to his University Club membership and would give her money. She told investigators she, at first, thought it was a fatherly type of affection until a particular incident.

The investigation describes a 2011 hotel incident where she said he told her, "I would really like to have sex with you, so you would know what it's like to have sex with a real man."

Westerman, who is married, resigned from the university effective July 31. The final investigative report is dated Aug. 22.

