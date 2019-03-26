Report: Detectives believed Larry Nassar over victim in failed investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Meridian Township officials released an 88-page report on the Larry Nassar investigation with some incendiary conclusions.

A criminal complaint was filed by Brianne Randall-Gay, who said she was a 17-year-old soccer player seeing Nassar as a patient when he assaulted her.

Her complaint was never forwarded to prosecutors. They said they never got the case because the officer doing the investigating decided it was not a case.

Randall-Gay asked 10 questions about what happened to her case, and the Meridian Township Police Department agreed to look into what happened. She wanted to know why detectives didn't believe her when she told them Nassar molested her during an exam.

Officials said Nassar gave them a 22-page PowerPoint presentation on a particular kind of physical therapy that he said he was doing, and they believed him. They said they now know it was a bad idea to believe Nassar.

"Yes we should have contacted a medical expert to verify an answer," Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said. "Yes, we should have sent it on to the county. Yes, we were manipulated, and I think we did provide the emails in this investigation from the county prosecutor and from the attorney general's office that said we could not release the report."

"We did a review from 2000 going forward of all sexual assault complaints," Meridian Township police Chief Ken Plaga said. "We provided training -- the most up-to-date and informed training -- for all of our sworn police officers on how to handle and investigate criminal sexual assault complaints."

Plaga is a new police chief, and officials said Randall-Gay's impact on the Police Department is so vast that when he was hired a few months ago, she was at the meeting, along with state police and prosecutors.

