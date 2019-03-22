Report: General Motors to announce $300M investment in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - General Motors has set a press conference for Friday morning at its Orion Township plant and reports indicate it will announce a major investment.

According to Reuters, it will be a $300 million investment in the Orion Township plant. The plant currently makes the Chevrolet Bolt and is working on autonomous vehicles.

The announcement comes after months of bad publicity. Reports of layoffs at GM began toward the end of last year, with 8,000 white-collar layoffs and layoffs of 6,200 factory jobs with the idling of five plants, including two in metro Detroit.

The plan is to save the company $2.5 billion. Wall Street may have signaled its approval of GM’s plan, but it outraged Congress and President Donald Trump, bringing loud complaints from both. GM’s investment in Orion will go into electric and autonomous vehicles.

