Report indicates Facebook shared users' personal information with big-name companies

NEW YORK - Facebook is under fire after a new report came out saying the social media giant shared users' personal information with some big-name companies.

Facebook officials insist the company did nothing without users' permission. Facebook reportedly shared user data with more than 150 companies. According to the report, Netflix and Spotify were given access to the private messages of Facebook users.

The data sharing may have violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission. The agreement required Facebook to have a "comprehensive privacy program" and to get the "express consent" of users before sharing data.

In a blog post, the social media company denied misleading users and said that most of the partnerships in question have already been shut down.

"The problem is that you had no idea which companies were getting your information and no opportunity to specifically consent to it or opt out of it," New York Times reporter Nick Confessore said.

Facebook partners are distancing themselves from the controversy. Netflix released a statement that said they did not access people's private messages on Facebook, nor did they ask for the ability to do so.

Help Me Hank shared a step-by-step tutorial that shows people how to delete apps that Facebook has been sharing information with.

