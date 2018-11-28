Report: Legal claim seeks $60 million after migrant infant dies after leaving detention center

HOUSTON - A mother and her lawyers are alleging that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and those who ran an immigrant facility in Texas provided substandard medical care for her toddler, who died six weeks after they were released from the detention center.

A legal claim has been filed that seeks $60 million from the U.S. government for the child's death, according to NBC News. Attorneys for Yazmin Juárez, 20, submitted the claim against multiple agencies Tuesday.

Juárez's 1-year-old daughter, Mariee, died in May after being detained at a facility in Dilley, Texas. A statement from the law firm called the conditions "unsafe" and alleged the child had "inadequate supervision."

Lawyers said the infant developed a respiratory illness while she and her mother were detained. They accused ICE of releasing the pair while Mariee was still ill. The infant died six weeks later in Philadelphia.

The law firm Arnold & Porter said it will file a lawsuit if the government doesn't settle its claim. A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.