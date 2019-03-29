Report: Michigan women pay more than men for car insurance

Findings of the report show in Michigan, women drivers pay $79 more than men for the exact same coverage.

DETROIT - According to a report from The Zebra's, drivers in Michigan see some of the largest price differences for women.

Findings of the report show in Michigan, women drivers pay $79 more than men for the exact same coverage.

California just recently banned gender as a factor in car insurance pricing, and if Michigan did the same, women could save $79 annually.

However, it is not just Michigan. The report found the states where women pay more than men for the exact same car insurance coverage has doubled since 2016, despite research that women are safer drivers.

The report provides information on which 25 states now charge women more than men for car insurance; where the biggest price discrepancies can be found and why gender use in auto insurance is legal.

The study showed Nevada ranked number one in having the biggest price discrepancies in auto insurance rate among men and women. In Nevada women are charged $121 more than men.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.