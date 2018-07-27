Report released from investigation into fatal Detroit plane crash

DETROIT - A new report into the plane crash that killed two people reveals the pilot told air traffic control his landing gear was not working.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Detroit neighborhood near Forest Lawn Cemetery

In the end the plane crashed in an east side neighborhood. There was only one survivor.

The preliminary National Transportation Safely Board report found the worker in the tower was fully aware the pilot had problems with his landing gear and that was the only problem reported. The tower never realized the plane was low on fuel until it was too late.

Just over a month after the private plane crashed, the NTSB's preliminary report reveals what was stated the moments before the pilot and his wife died. The couple's son was critically injured.

The report shows the pilot and air traffic control conversation lasted less than 10 minutes.

While en route to City Airport, the pilot said, "We don't have a green light on our gear down here. We might have to circle, if you don't mind."

That was first indication of trouble with the aircraft. The plane was 1 mile from the runway, so the tower advised the pilot to circle until they figured out the landing-gear problem.

Three minutes, later the pilot said, "Doesn't appear we're making any progress with the gear whatsoever."

That's when the pilot suggested an alternative location to land. The tower opposed the idea to attempt to land in the grass.

The pilot was believed to be so preoccupied with the landing gear he did not see the low-fuel warning signs.

Before emergency crews could get to the runway, the pilot made his final communication with the tower, informing it the plane had run out of fuel.

The report shows the plane dropped 1,800 feet and crashed on Milton Avenue.

The family was flying from Texas to Detroit, and the report shows they made a stop to refuel in Memphis, Tennessee.

There's no update on the couple's son who survived the crash.

