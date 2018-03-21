Report: Serial bombing suspect dead following confrontation with police in Austin,Texas

Breaking news just into the Local 4 Newsroom...

That's where authorities say the suspect sought in connection to a series of explosions in the city of Austin, Texas is now dead.

There are multiple reports that the suspect killed himself by detonating a device during a confrontation with law enforcement near Interstate 35 in the town of Round Rock.

It's said police caught up with the suspect using a mix of cell phone technology, security video and store receipts.

Right now a name or age of the alleged suspect has yet to be released.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.