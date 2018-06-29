Republican candidates for Michigan governor take shots at each other, Democrats during debate

DETROIT - The Republican candidates for Michigan governor took aim at Democrats, as well as each other Thursday during a debate in Detroit.

Watch the full debate below.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, State Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines repeatedly took jabs at Attorney General Bill Schuette, while Schuette focused on going after Democrats.

The debate covered a wide range of topics, including auto insurance rates, taxes, immigration and Great Lakes water.

