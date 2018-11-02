Republicans rally in Sterling Heights for senate candidate John James

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Kellyanne Conway's absence didn't put a damper on the rally in Sterling Heights.

Conway was unable to attend the MIGOP rally due to an aircraft malfunction.

READ: Kellyanne Conway unable to attend MIGOP rally due to aircraft malfunction

The Republican rally highlighted the GOP ticket, including secretary of state candidate Mary Treder Lang, attorney general candidate Tom Leonard, and Bill Schuette, who's running for governor.

But, make no mistake, the rally was for John James. James gave a 20 minute speech, and it appeared to be what folks in Macomb County wanted to hear.

Watch the video above for more details.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.