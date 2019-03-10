Rescue of horse by authorities leaves man full of gratitude

OXFORD, Mich - Randy Davisson and his horse Eli are a team who have been together for the past 19 years.

“He was not the horse I was looking for, not the color and type I was looking for, but he’s the one I needed,” Davisson said.

The duo traveled to all 50 states in the United States and throughout Canada, landing them in the “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” book.

But Eli’s most remarkable feat happened at home in Oxford on Friday.

“I think he was scratching himself on one of the fence posts and slipped,” Davisson said.

Eli was stuck and there was nothing Davisson could do, since he can’t do anything too physical because of a heart issue.

That’s where Oxford firefighters and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stepped in, rescuing Eli from a creek in an operation that lasted roughly three hours, according to Davisson.

Eli is still recovering but is expected to be OK.

The kindness of strangers left Davisson speechless.

“What do you say to somebody who saved your friend?” Davisson said. “Thank you for sure, but beyond thank you. Thank you to me rings a little hollow with all the work they did.”



