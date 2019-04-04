Researcher studies effects childhood friendships have on adulthood

DETROIT - Do you know who your child's friends are? Are they having a positive or negative effect? One Emory researcher found friendships early in life can determine a person's emotional, social and mental well-being down the road.

Susan Newborn not only helps her daughters with their homework, but teaches them life lessons, like being a good friend.

"It teaches you what to expect from other people, it teaches you how to show up for other people," she said.

When her oldest daughter, Ellie, had an issue with a friend, she wanted to give her good advice.

"Friends really are relationships between two people who see themselves as equals," she said.

Psychologist Catherine Bagwell, from Oxford College of Emory University, studied friendships between children and adolescents.

"How do friendships in preadolescents, around fifth grade, how do they predict outcomes in early adulthood?" Bagwell said.

Her research found having close friends early in life helps later on.

"Those children were much less likely to show symptoms of depression in early adulthood," Bagwell said. "Kids who have supportive friendships are more likely to be engaged in school."

So what can parents do to encourage their children to be good friends?

"Teaching how to share and cooperate, how to share ideas," Bagwell said.

Talk to them about managing conflict, and make sure you know who your child's friends are. Ellie has moved on from the friendship that didn't make her feel good.

But she and her sister know that some friendships will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.