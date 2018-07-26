Researchers continue battle against invasive Louisiana red swamp crawfish species in Michigan

DETROIT - Local 4 has learned more about the battle against the invasive Louisiana red swamp crawfish species in Michigan.

A year ago, we showed you DNR officials hunting and digging for the illegal and invasive species in Michigan.

The hauls are alarming. On Thursday, 273 Louisiana red swamp crawfish were pulled out of a man-made retention pond in Novi, and it was considered a slow day.

For a year, a program funded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources partnered with Michigan State University to study and contain the species, which was discovered last year.

The creatures are aggressive and wreak havoc on other wildlife, as well as the environment, officials said. They dig deep burrows that soften the ground near waterways and can become pitfalls.

