Reserve Wayne County officer accused of killing motorcyclist in drunken driving crash

A reserve Wayne County Sheriff's Department officer is accused of driving drunk and fatally striking a motorcyclist. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A reserve Wayne County Sheriff's Department officer is accused of driving drunk and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the city's west side.

Michael L. Davis, 58, is accused of striking Daniel Starks, 30, of Detroit at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Grand River Avenue and Meyers Road.

Police said Davis was driving his truck at Grand River and Meyers when he struck Starks, who was riding a motorcycle. Medical officials were called to the scene and took Starks to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene said Davis was slurring his speech and had a flask in the front cup holder of his truck. Police said Davis was driving drunk and in possession of a firearm.

Davis was arrested at the scene, police said.

Davis is charged with operating under the influence causing death, reckless driving causing death, moving violation causing death and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 10.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.