Reserve Wayne County officer gets 30 months for killing motorcyclist in drunken driving crash

DETROIT - A reserve Wayne County Sheriff's Department officer has been sentenced for fatally striking a motorcyclist while driving drunk on the city's west side, officials said.

Michael L. Davis, 58, is accused of striking Daniel Starks, 30, of Detroit, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Grand River Avenue and Meyers Road.

Police said Davis was driving his truck at Grand River and Meyers when he struck Starks, who was riding a motorcycle. Medical officials were called to the scene and took Starks to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Davis was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Officers at the scene said Davis was slurring his speech and had a flask in the front cup holder of his truck. Police said Davis was driving drunk and in possession of a firearm.

Davis was arrested at the scene, police said.

Davis was charged with operating under the influence causing death, a 15-year felony; reckless driving causing death, a 15-year felony; moving violation causing death and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

