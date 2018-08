Police handle a situation in Romulus on Aug. 3, 2018. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - Police are handling a situation near Wayne and Wick roads in Romulus.

Residents are asked to stay indoors and others are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was provided at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.