Residents complain about mounting snow in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT - We've had a lot of snow in Southeast Michigan, so there's been a lot of plowing. But in one neighborhood on Detroit's west side, residents couldn't understand why help didn't arrive to clear up streets -- and the snow continued to mount.

Homeowners called Local 4, and when the city got a look at the streets, crews immediately went out to clear it up.

Detroit DPW crews went to the Fitzgerald neighborhood when they saw what was left behind.

Neighbors couldn't figure out what was going on. They saw plows, but the snow was still piled high.

"They won't even come and clean the streets," resident Katrice Garland said.

When Local 4 cameras arrived, the streets were a mess and difficult to negotiate.

On the city's master map, it showed the area had been plowed by a firm that it had contracted with. The big problem is that firm didn't do the job required. After seeing the mess, multiple plows were in the neighborhood.

"What we are going to do is a review," a spokesperson said. "We're going to take a look at the work in the area. We're going to sit down and have a conversation."

Detroit has 1,800 square miles to plow, which is why the DPW asks that anyone who has problems reports them on the Improve Detroit app.

