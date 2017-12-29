Residents frustrated after elevators at Detroit apartment stop working again

DETROIT - Residents of the Great Lakes Tower at Harbortown Apartments in Detroit are dealing with broken elevators.

Elevators at the high-rise broke in June, and residents are taking the stairs again.

Kendra Baker, who lives on the eighth floor, has a 9-month-old puppy that has been going to the bathroom on puppy pads so that she doesn't have to make the walk up and down the stairs.

It's an ongoing problem and residents say they're getting sick of dealing with the issue.

"This sign has been here for two months, and they just pulled it over in front of this elevator to make it seem like 'we're working on it,'" Baker said.

