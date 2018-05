MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Residents who live near the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County may hear noises during training exercises Friday.

Training scenarios, which will be conducted at several locations on the base, may include the use of sirens, loudspeakers and simulated gunfire.

Airmen participate in regular training exercises at the base.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.