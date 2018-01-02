Residents of Detroit's Grenada Gardens Apartment complex struggle without heat

DETROIT - Residents at the Grenada Gardens Apartments on Greenfield Road claim that they've been living without heat since Wednesday.

In addition to the hazards of the severe cold, residents say they worry about potential fires from people leaving ovens and stoves on as a means to keep their apartments above freezing.

"Freezing, freezing cold," Tierra Brooks said. "I had to sleep basically in the living room to get heat from turning on the stove."

Brooks isn't the only resident at the complex who has been without heat, all residents are suffering from the same problem. Brooks said that she's been calling the apartment management for five or six days and heat has yet to have been returned to the apartments.

"I called all weekend and the mailbox was full," Brooks said.

Residents said rent has been paid and that it's not an issue of back-rent being owed.

A complaint was filed with the mayor's office and a contractor has been dispatched to the complex to fix the problem. A representative from the mayor's office said the heat should be restored Tuesday night or Wednesday.

