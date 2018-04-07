Residents seek answers after fire displaces tenants from Clinton Township apartment complex

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents of a Clinton Township apartment complex are seeking answers after a fire ripped through a building Friday, displacing tenants.

People who live at Harbour Apartments said they don't know who or what is to blame for the fire that forced dozens to be evacuated. The fire broke out while AT&T crews were onsite to install fiber optic lines throughout the complex.

"They completely shut us out and they haven't told us anything, shut us out of everything, information," tenant Jonathan Boone said.

Boone said residents were given no direction from management.

"Really, it's up to us to press and see what's going on, which is very disheartening," he said.

Boone pressed management for more information, but the assistant property manager told him he needed to contact regional and corporate managers for more information.

"The whole situation, I understand, is very inconvenient and I'm very empathetic with you guys. I'm there with you but I want to get the right people in place to get the right information," assistant property manager Chrisoper Crump said.

AT&T released a statement regarding the incident:

"During a routine installation our technician saw smoke and called the fire department. The cause is being investigated. We are working to provide accommodations to those affected and additional support to ensure they are taken care of."

