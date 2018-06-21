Residents shaken by gun violence after 26-year-old killed at gas station on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Residents on Detroit's west side are feeling concerned after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station on the corner of West Chicago and Meyers Road.

Winston Hill, 26, was killed around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday by two armed men who entered the Marathon gas station firing shots.

Talita Moses lives in the area. She said she's made a safety plan for her children, but she's worried because of the gun violence.

"We're very cautious about what we do in the evenings and (how we) plan out our activities," Moses said.

She said it's sad that her family has to plan out what they do to stay safe.

Local 4 obtained surveillance video of the Marathon gas station shooting. It shows two men wearing masks walking into the gas station and firing shots. Hill was struck in the head. The gunmen ran outside before rushing back in to fire more shots.

Customers went running for their lives, and the clerk hid under the counter.

The shots were so loud, residents a block away heard them.

"So much shooting," Moses said. "They shoot over here all the time. It's sad. It's scary."

Hill's family doesn't know why he was targeted. The camera captured clues about what the gunmen were wearing, from torn jeans to Timerland-style boots.

You can watch the surveillance video in the story below:

"I don't think people value live anymore," Moses said. "It's just terrible."

