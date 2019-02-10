Residents to experience service disruptions as Berkley water main break is repaired

The Department of Public Works is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Larkmoor and Cass.

DETROIT - The Department of Public Works is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Larkmoor and Cass.

Residents on Larkmoor from Stanford to Mortenson will experience service disruptions for the next several hours, according to the City of Berkley.

Residents in the general area may experience cloudy water during the repair and for several hours afterward.

This is the second water main break being reported in Berkley this week. The water main at the intersection of Webster and Cumberland was repaired Saturday and water service is restored in the affected area.

This is not unusual and will clear up once water flows have moderated. Residents are encouraged to avoid washing clothes during this time as the discolored water may stain light colored fabrics.

If you have a water emergency call 248-658-3380.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.