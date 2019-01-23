Restaurant Depot to Hold Grand Opening for Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, Mich - Restaurant Depot will be hosting an event to celebrate the new facility that it is opening in Ypsilanti.

The grand opening will take place Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the new facility located at 1347 James L. Hart Parkway. The event will start at 7:00 a.m. with the doors opening and a ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m.

The 55,000 square foot Ypsilanti branch will be the 132nd location (third in Michigan) for the rapidly expanding organization and is expected to bring 35-45 new jobs to the community. This widely anticipated location will offer a broad selection of products from fresh produce to kitchen equipment for independent restaurants, caterers and non-profits.

Director of operations, Gary Stiglitz says, " We're in such a great spot for quality food with not only the Ypsilanti restaurant scene but also being between two well-known foodie towns like Ann Arbor and Detroit. This entire area has a highly diverse community of restaurants. So in order to cater to the market, you need to have a huge inventory supplying everyone with any and all of the freshest product available. This is precisely what we excel in, especially with prices as low as ours."

Plans for the grand opening events are under way and will include local guest appearances including Ypsilanti Township Supervisor, Brenda Stumbo and Director of Business Development and Innovate Ypsi and SPARK, Jennifer Olmstead. Plus free food and samples; raffle drawings for prizes like tablets, gift cards and professional kitchen equipment as well as special deals that take effect right as the doors open. Area business owners won't want to miss the incredible savings available at the long-awaited opening celebrations. To learn more about the grand opening and how to enroll in a free Restaurant membership, visit http://bit.ly/RD-GrandOpening

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.