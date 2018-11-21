Restaurant Depot to open new location in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich - Restaurant Depot, the nation's premier cash and carry food wholesaler, will be opening a brand new location in Ypsilanti in early February 2019.

Restaurant Depot's cash-and-carry business model allows the company to provide its products at a much lower price point than traditional food delivery services. The company has been in operation for 42 years and has facilities in 34 states. The Ypsilanti branch, located at 1347 James L. Hart Parkway, will be the 132 location (third in Michigan) for the rapidly expanding organization and is expected to bring 35-45 new jobs to hte community. With an expected opening of February 6, 2018, this widely anticipated location will offer a broad selection of products from fresh produce to kitchen equipment for independent restaurants, caterers and non-profits.

"We're in such a great spot for quality food with not only the Ypsilanti restaurant scene but also being between two well-known foodie towns like Ann Arbor and Detroit. This entire area has a highly diverse community of restaurants. So in order to cater to the market, you need to have a huge inventory supplying everyone with any and all of the freshest product available. This is precisely what we excel in, especially with prices as low as ours," says Gary Stilglitz, Director of operations.

Early plans for the grand opening events are under way as well and will include local guest appearances and special deals when the doors open.

