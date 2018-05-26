Restaurant Zoup! celebrates 20th anniversary with week worth of deals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A restaurant is turning 20 this year, and you can cash in on the deals all week.

Zoup!, which was originally founded in Southfield, is known for award-winning soups and made-to-order sandwiches and salads. The restaurant turns 20 years old in 2018, so the restaurant is having a week of deals to celebrate the occasion from May 29 to June 2.

"Twenty years ago, we knew if we could create filling, delicious soups made with authentic ingredients, we'd have a recipe for success," said Zoup! founder and CEO Eric Ersher. "We wouldn't be where we are today without the continued loyalty of our customers. This celebration is all about expressing our gratitude for their ongoing support. We couldn't do it without them."

Here are the discounts during the anniversary celebration week:

Tuesday, May 29: Members of Zoup!'s InsiderZ! loyalty program receive an extra punch on their InsiderZ! cards.

Members of Zoup!'s InsiderZ! loyalty program receive an extra punch on their InsiderZ! cards. Wednesday, May 30: Customers receive two free mini-cookies with the purchase of a regular soup, sandwich or salad.

Customers receive two free mini-cookies with the purchase of a regular soup, sandwich or salad. Thursday, May 31: $5.95 bowls of soup, which is how much a bowl of soup was at the restaurant in 1998.

$5.95 bowls of soup, which is how much a bowl of soup was at the restaurant in 1998. Friday, June 1: 98-cent half sandwiches with a soup purchase.

98-cent half sandwiches with a soup purchase. Saturday, June 2: Kids eat free with any adult entree purchase.

Zoup! is also offering new menu options starting Monday, including fiesta chicken bowls, kale chicken caesar bowls and lemon feta garbanzo bowls.

For more information, visit www.zoup.com/20.

