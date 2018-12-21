Retired Sterling Heights traffic police sergeant killed in collision with drunk driver, police say

DETROIT - A retired Sterling Heights police sergeant was killed in Detroit early Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a drunken driver, police said.

It happened at Jefferson Avenue and Beaubien Street, right in the shadow of the Renaissance Center.

ORIGINAL STORY: Retired Sterling Heights police sergeant struck, killed by vehicle in Detroit

The victim is Daryl Brown, 50, a retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

A piece of police tape on the ground was a reminder of what happened at the intersection.

Police said Brown was hit and killed by a drunk driver who didn’t stop. Police said they arrested the driver later.

“We still can’t believe that it’s true,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.

Dwojakowski said the news of the accident shook his department to the core.

“To get a call, in the middle of the morning that, he was struck and killed by a drunk driver?" Dwojakowski said. "This whole entire building devastated."

Local 4 learned that Brown retired a year and half ago from the department and he was active with the traffic division.

“He made hundreds of drunk driving arrests through his career; spent a lot of time in our traffic division," Dwojakowski said. "So to get the news this morning that he was killed by a drunk driver? Devastating to this entire police department."

The chief said Brown has two kids and was married to Macomb County Judge Jennifer Faunce.

“There are no words to describe the depth of the loss for us,” said Dwojakowski.

Brown spent 26 years with the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Daryl Brown

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.