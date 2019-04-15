Retrial of former state trooper continues Monday

On Monday morning, the retrial of former Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner will continue.

He is charged in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, who crashed is all-terrain vehicle after being shocked with a Taser by Bessner.

This is his second after the first one ended in a hung jury.

“Is the threat this person was posing such that that sort of force was justified?” said Wayne County assistant prosecutor Matthew Penney.

So far, the prosecution has called several witnesses from experts to people who were on Rossini Street the day Grimes died.

The prosecution also showed a brand-new video in which Bessner allegedly spoke about wanting to use his Taser in a different Detroit chase.

According to Penney, Grimes allegedly said in the video, “I was kind of hoping I would get close enough to that guy so I could Tase him when he stops.”

On Monday, it will be the defense’s turn to call witnesses to the stand to tell their side of the story.

Bessner is claiming self-defense.

“This is not somebody who’s out Tasing people for sport,” said Richard Convertino, Bessner’s defense attorney.

In the last trial, Bessner took the stand. He’s expected to testify again during the second trial.

